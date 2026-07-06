ADAPT Detectorists Strike Gold with Chain Recovery





There was a happy ending at La Zenia beach last week thanks to the ADAPT Metal Detecting Club’s Search and Recovery Service.

On Friday evening, the club received a call from a distressed man who had lost his 110-gram chain in the sea. He was unable to search for it himself, as the beach had been closed due to rough seas.

The ADAPT search team was quickly alerted and, by Saturday morning, conditions had improved enough for them to begin looking. Although the owner was able to indicate the general area where the chain had been lost, there was no guarantee it would still be there after being battered by the waves overnight.

A careful search began, and after a determined effort, team member Darren successfully located the heavy chain in the sand.

The owner was present at the beach and was delighted when Darren handed it back to him. He thanked the team for their fast response, effort and successful recovery.

For the ADAPT Metal Detecting Club, it was another successful search — and, appropriately enough, a great chain reaction.