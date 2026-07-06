Torrevieja Awarded National “Más Bici” 2026 Seal by La Vuelta





Torrevieja has been recognised by the organisers of La Vuelta with the national “Más Bici” 2026 seal, an award that highlights Spanish municipalities committed to promoting everyday bicycle use, active mobility and more sustainable urban development.

The city is one of just 18 municipalities across Spain to receive the distinction this year, placing Torrevieja among the country’s leading towns and cities in the promotion of cycling as a means of transport, a sporting activity and a tourism resource.

The “Más Bici” seal forms part of “La Vuelta es Más”, the social responsibility programme promoted by the organisers of Spain’s major cycling race. Its aim is to recognise municipalities that are developing initiatives to encourage healthier, more active and environmentally friendly ways of moving around.

Torrevieja’s application was assessed across several areas, including cycling infrastructure, services linked to bicycle use, education and awareness, sporting initiatives and the promotion of cycling tourism.

The recognition provides an important boost for Torrevieja City Council’s work to develop a more sustainable and healthier urban model. The council has been seeking to encourage alternative forms of transport that improve quality of life, reduce environmental impact and create a more people-friendly public space.

In the 2026 edition, six municipalities from Alicante province received the “Más Bici” seal: Benidorm, Calpe, Castalla, Orihuela, Torrevieja and Villena. This makes Alicante the most represented province in Spain in this year’s awards.

With the latest additions, 23 Spanish municipalities now hold the “Más Bici” distinction, following the five cities recognised in the first edition: Barcelona, Bilbao, Madrid, Valladolid and Zaragoza.

La Vuelta says the award is designed to leave a lasting legacy beyond the race itself by encouraging public administrations to continue developing policies that integrate the bicycle into daily life. The organisation describes cycling as a practical transport option, a tool for improving public health and an important driver of sport and tourism.