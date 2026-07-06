Casanovas Flute Orchestra Delights Packed Torrevieja Theatre





The Municipal Theatre in Torrevieja was filled to capacity on Friday, July 3, for a special concert marking the 40th anniversary of the death of Maestro Francisco Casanovas, who lived from 1899 to 1986.

The performance was given by the Casanovas Flute Orchestra, a remarkable ensemble made up of around 50 teachers and highly accomplished professional flautists. Several of its members are soloists with leading Spanish orchestras, making the group one of the largest and most representative flute ensembles in Spain.

Under the title “The Golden Age of the Flute and Film Music”, the concert was conducted by José Francisco Sánchez, with María Sabater serving as presenter and solo voice, and Juan Francisco Cayuelas as concertmaster.

Several soloists from the orchestra also featured during the evening, including Ismael Santonja, Mercedes Zapirain, Lourdes Guillén, Begoña González, Isabel Gualda, Manuel Guerrero and Ignacio Yepes.

The programme was divided into two parts. The first section focused on classical works, including the overture from Mozart’s The Magic Flute, alongside pieces by Vivaldi, Bach and Telemann. It concluded with Haydn’s Farewell Symphony, during which the musicians staged a memorable and beautifully performed scene.

The second half turned to the world of cinema, with a selection of well-known film music including a western suite featuring works by Newman, Morricone and Bernstein, as well as Barry’s Out of Africa, Williams’ Star Wars, Gershwin’s Summertime, Kosma’s Autumn Leaves and Kander’s New York, New York.

The audience rose to its feet at the end of the performance, giving the Casanovas Flute Orchestra a standing ovation. In response, the orchestra offered two final surprises: Morricone’s Ave Maria Guaraní from The Mission and Queen’s Bohemian Rhapsody.

During the event, the Francisco Casanovas Association presented a gift to Conchita Boj following her recent appointment as an honorary member. The tribute recognised her contribution to preserving the legacy of Maestro Casanovas, including the founding of the Maestro Casanovas Choir in 1986, which she directed for 24 years.

Boj also served for almost four decades as director and teacher at Torrevieja’s Francisco Casanovas Music Conservatory.

The next concert organised by the Francisco Casanovas Association will take place on Friday, July 17, at 8pm, in the gardens of the Alicante Provincial Council Palace, featuring the Casanovas Orchestra.