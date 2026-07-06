Orihuela Installs Two New Chilled Drinking Water Fountains





Orihuela Council has installed two new chilled drinking water fountains in the city centre, located near Puente Nuevo and on Paseo del Andén, as part of efforts to provide free hydration points for residents and visitors during the hottest months of the year.

The initiative has been carried out by the Department of Infrastructure in collaboration with water supplier Veolia. With the two new installations now in service, Orihuela has four refrigerated drinking fountains, following the first two installed last year, one in Orihuela city and another in Orihuela Costa.

Infrastructure councillor Víctor Valverde said the locations had been chosen because they are busy areas used daily by walkers, sports enthusiasts and people arriving from the train station. He said the fountains will allow people to refill bottles with fresh, quality drinking water at key points across the city, adding that the council intends to continue expanding the network next year.

Valverde also thanked Veolia for its collaboration and appealed to the public to use the fountains responsibly and help keep them in good condition. He said the fountain near Puente Nuevo would be particularly useful during major city events, including Easter Week and the Moors and Christians parades, when thousands of people gather in the area.

Veolia manager Andrés Martínez explained that the water supplied by the fountains comes from the public drinking water network, is chilled, and is subject to all required health controls. He also highlighted the environmental and economic benefits of drinking tap water, noting that it reduces the use of plastic bottles and is a more sustainable and affordable option than bottled water.

Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara encouraged residents and visitors to make use of the new facilities, especially during periods of extreme heat. He warned that although people in the Vega Baja are used to high temperatures, staying hydrated remains essential, even when people do not feel thirsty.

Vegara said the project was a good example of cooperation between the council and Veolia to improve public wellbeing. He described the fountains as a simple but valuable service which can make a real difference to quality of life, particularly during the summer months.