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Home Motoring Car Insurance Van Full of Fakes Makes Wrong Stop in Orihuela Costa

Van Full of Fakes Makes Wrong Stop in Orihuela Costa

By
Staff Reporter
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0
The discovery took place after the owner of a van went to the municipal vehicle pound in Orihuela Costa to recover his vehicle, which had previously been immobilised for not having compulsory insurance.
The discovery took place after the owner of a van went to the municipal vehicle pound in Orihuela Costa to recover his vehicle, which had previously been immobilised for not having compulsory insurance.

Orihuela Local Police have arrested a man on suspicion of an industrial property offence after seizing more than 2,000 allegedly counterfeit items valued at almost €53,000.

The haul included sports clothing, handbags and accessories bearing the names of well-known brands.

The operation took place after the owner of a van went to the municipal vehicle pound in Orihuela Costa to recover his vehicle, which had previously been immobilised for not having compulsory insurance.

While handing over the vehicle, officers noticed that the rear doors did not close properly. When they asked the owner to shut them, they saw that the van was packed with large bags containing numerous branded items.

Due to the quantity of goods found inside, several officers were required to carry out a full inspection of the merchandise.

The final count revealed more than 2,000 sports garments linked to different football clubs and national teams, as well as dozens of handbags and accessories from recognised commercial brands. The estimated retail value of the seized items is around €52,945.

Following the checks, officers arrested the owner of the merchandise as the alleged perpetrator of an offence against industrial property. Both the arrested man and the seized goods have been placed at the disposal of the courts.

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