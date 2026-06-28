CD Thader End of Season Awards





By Steve Hibberd

CD Thader held their annual end of season presentation recently. Following a superb Spanish style 5 course meal, then a raffle, the moment we’d all been waiting for arrived.

There were loud cheers when recently retired Javi, stepped up to receive his fans player of the season award, before Serhiy was given both players player, along with most goals and assists awards.

Pepe Illescas achieved most playing minutes, then Fran’s goal at Xativa was voted best of the season. Finally, Tremino was handed the undesired furia trophy, for the most yellow/red cards.

New manager Jose Antonio Gill, has been busy on the transfer front, having signed no less than 4 new players for the club.

Jose Perez is a centre back, freshly arriving from SC Torrevieja. Another defender is Felipe Andreu, who has arrived from Guardamar soccer.

Borja Mula is described as being an incredible talent, starting off his career at Orihuela CF, before moving to local rivals Redovan.

Arriving from Eldense ‘B’, having previously plied his trade at Jacarilla, striker Pablo Torres is set to hit the ground running, at his new home, the Moi Gomez stadium.