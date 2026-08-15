Torrevieja Approves €5.5m Heated Pool Project





Torrevieja City Council has approved the technical project for a new heated swimming pool at the Sports City, with the investment set at €5.53 million including VAT.

Although the Local Governing Board’s decision clears the project documentation it does not authorise construction. The contract must first be advertised and awarded. Once work starts, the contractor will have 18 months to complete the facility.

The pool will be built behind the Tavi y Carmona Sports Palace, opposite the Cecilio Gallego Pavilion, and will connect with the existing indoor swimming complex. Officials say this will allow both facilities to operate together and increase the range of aquatic activities available.

At its centre will be a 25-metre-long, 12.5-metre-wide pool suitable for training, warm-up sessions and water activities. Spectator seating will be provided.

The building will have two levels. The ground floor will contain the pool, reception, toilets, circulation areas and spectator stands. Three changing areas will be created for women, men and mixed or family use. The family section is intended to make it easier for adults to accompany children. All changing rooms will include showers, toilets, lockers, benches and other facilities.

A basement will accommodate the service gallery, plant and utility rooms, storage areas and the pool’s surge tank.

Outside, the scheme includes new landscaping and green spaces, changes to the existing car park and a bicycle area, helping the development fit into the wider Sports City complex.

Accessibility is central to the design. The building will provide appropriate access and circulation for people with reduced mobility or communication difficulties. It must also meet Spanish National Sports Council standards covering pool design, safety, water quality, accessibility and efficient operation.

Energy-saving measures form another significant element of the project. The facility will have its own high-efficiency heating and electrical system, operating independently from the boilers serving the existing pool. A dedicated dehumidification unit will control moisture and recover waste heat for reuse.

A 13-kilowatt photovoltaic installation on the roof will provide electricity for equipment and pumping systems. The project also requires renewable sources to supply at least 70 per cent of the annual energy needed for hot water and pool heating.

The council expects these measures to reduce conventional electricity consumption, operating expenses and carbon emissions. The proposal was first advanced by the PP-led municipal government in 2020 and 2021, when treasury surpluses were suggested as a potential source of funding for the project.