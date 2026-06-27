Elche Shuts Down First Unlicensed Airport Car Park as Two More Closures Loom





Elche City Council has closed an unlicensed car park at the entrance to Torrellano and is preparing enforcement action against two other businesses near Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport.

The Local Police operation was carried out on Friday at a 20,000-square-metre site containing approximately 500 vehicles. Six officers took part in the closure, which was completed without incident.

The vehicles remain inside the site and can be collected by their owners under police supervision, ensuring that the business does not continue operating in breach of the closure order.

Mayor Pablo Ruz said the premises did not have the required operating licence and insisted that the council had followed all legal and administrative procedures before ordering its closure.

Municipal reports showed that earthmoving work was taking place on the site in February. By May, however, the land was already being used commercially to store hundreds of vehicles.

The business was established after the council’s governing board agreed on April 23 to begin modifying Elche’s General Urban Development Plan to regulate parking and vehicle-storage businesses operating around the airport.

According to Ruz, the operator received formal requests for information, notifications and an opportunity to respond. Its arguments and subsequent appeal were rejected before the closure was enforced.

The mayor described the action as a “turning point” and confirmed that two further cases are at an advanced stage. Both have passed the hearing process and are now awaiting final decisions, raising the prospect of additional closures within weeks.

The council has identified more than 110 vehicle-related businesses occupying approximately 100 hectares around Torrellano, El Altet and the wider Camp d’Elx area.

Local Police officers and municipal engineers have so far carried out around 81 inspections. Every inspected business was found to have some form of administrative irregularity, although their individual legal circumstances vary.

Operators have been given three months to submit site plans, safety measures and other required documentation. Approximately 30 businesses operating under provisional licences issued in 2005 are also being reviewed.

Officials said the sites include airport car parks, vehicle rental businesses and, in some cases, suspected scrapyards. Police Chief Commissioner César Zaragoza warned that scrapyard-style operations could create a serious fire risk close to the airport, with possible consequences for nearby homes and air traffic.

Ruz also urged landowners to stop leasing plots for new vehicle-storage businesses, reportedly for annual payments of between €18,000 and €19,000. He warned that illegal operations could be closed, leaving owners without rental income while contributing to soil sealing, water-runoff problems and an increased fire risk.