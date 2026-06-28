Bigastro Tennis Star Charo Esquiva Ready to Take on WTA Circuit





Bigastro teenager Charo Esquiva believes she is ready to make the step into professional tennis as she prepares for her final season on the junior circuit.

The 18-year-old has established herself as one of Spain’s most exciting young prospects after rising rapidly through the junior world rankings. She is already competing in selected professional tournaments and plans to move fully onto the WTA pathway next season.

“The level is very high, but I think I am ready to make the leap,” Esquiva said.

Despite receiving numerous offers to train elsewhere, including opportunities abroad, she has decided to remain at the Torrevieja International Tennis Club, where she has developed her game since childhood.

Esquiva will continue working with long-standing coaches Emilio and David, whom she credits with supporting her progression from an early age.

Her season has been complicated by the challenge of combining elite sport with her final year of secondary education, forcing her to miss several weeks of training. However, she remains encouraged by a strong preseason and a number of impressive victories.

“It hasn’t been the start to the season we were hoping for. It’s difficult to balance sports and studies.” Charo Esquiva

Esquiva said clay remains her preferred surface, although she stressed that modern players must be competitive on clay, hard courts and grass to maintain a strong ranking.

The US Open is currently her favourite tournament, but she hopes her professional career will soon allow her to experience many more of the sport’s biggest events.

Looking ahead, Esquiva believes continued physical and mental development will be crucial.

“The aim is to keep learning and improving every day so I am fully prepared for the challenge ahead,” she said.