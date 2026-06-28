



On 10, 11, and 12 July, the old town of La Nucía transforms into a medieval world to commemorate the signing of the town’s charter on the 9th of July 1705. This market, held annually since 2005, has earned a strong reputation among locals and tourists as an unmissable event.

And that’s no surprise: its medieval encampment, complete with archery and fencing workshops, the knightly combats, belly dancing, a charlatan, troubadours, nobles and beggars, craft demonstrations, medieval taverns, and over forty stalls selling authentic handicrafts, guarantees that both young and old will have a very enjoyable time.

The Town Hall square and surrounding streets will be filled with stalls offering a wide variety of authentic handicrafts: ceramics and pottery, glass, designer jewelry and costume jewelry, carved wood and marquetry, handmade soaps and perfumes, wooden toys, patchwork, and much more. And all with the guarantee that it is handmade by the artisans themselves.

At certain times, you can even watch them creating their pieces; the blacksmith will be working at his forge, and a potter will be inviting the public to try making their own bowl on his wheel.

In the gastronomic corner you will find food stalls: cheeses and sausages, nuts, jams and sweets, as well as a medieval tavern, a pulpería serving plates of octopus, and a jaima with Arab food. And while parents recover their strength there, children can play board games or have a ride on the the mythological merry-go-round.

An encampment is set up again in the Plaza de San José that offers ample space for demonstrations of medieval combat, archery and fencing workshops. To complete the medieval atmosphere, troubadours, knights, a belly dancer, a charlatan, beggars and other medieval characters will tour the streets and corners of the market and close the market every night with a great fire show.

The Market is set up in the oldest part of the village, around the Town Hall, and opens to the public on Friday the 10th, Saturday the 11th and Sunday the 12th of July from 6 pm to midnight (or later…).

There is ample parking (free) in the Auditorio de les Nits car park, 100 meters from the market and in a large open-air car park, just behind the old town. The complete market programme (in English) can be found at https://www.puebloartesano.es/en/lanucia