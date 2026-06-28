Dramatic U-Turn as Orihuela Taxi Examiners Now Pass All 22 Candidates





All 22 candidates seeking to work as taxi drivers in Orihuela have now passed the municipal qualification process after, following intense criticism, the examination panel withdrew a requirement to score at least five out of ten in the second test.

The decision represents a dramatic reversal after the initial results showed that only two of the 22 applicants had passed. Those candidates received scores of 5.38 and 6.08, while the remaining 20 were declared unsuccessful.

The results prompted a wave of complaints and formal appeals, with candidates challenging both the content of the 60-question examination and the decision to impose a minimum pass mark.

Questions covered vehicle regulations, traffic offences, shared service areas and fare zones, as well as detailed knowledge of Orihuela’s streets, public facilities and cultural landmarks.

Some applicants argued that several questions were outdated or unnecessarily difficult, particularly those requiring candidates to identify the locations of health centres, shopping centres and specific streets.

One candidate described the test as “ridiculous”, arguing that modern taxi drivers routinely use GPS navigation systems. Others claimed that recent legislative changes had rendered some questions obsolete.

However, the decisive issue was not the content of the examination, but the absence of any clearly stated minimum pass mark in the official rules.

The candidates argued that the regulations did not expressly require applicants to achieve at least five points to pass the second exercise. They therefore maintained that the threshold could not lawfully be used as an eliminatory criterion.

The examining panel accepted this argument.

Under section eight of the rules, the second exercise was to be marked from zero to ten, with the final score calculated proportionally on the basis that 60 correct answers would equal ten points. Each correct answer was worth 0.17 points, while incorrect answers could be penalised, provided candidates were informed before the examination.

However, the rules did not state that candidates had to obtain a minimum score of five, nor did they specify that the exercise would be eliminatory for anyone falling below that mark.

The panel concluded that such a requirement was a fundamental condition with exclusionary consequences and should therefore have been clearly included in the regulations.

It ruled that, in the interests of legal certainty, equality, good faith and respect for the published conditions, the five-point minimum could not be applied.

As a result, all 22 candidates were declared to have passed.

The panel did, however, reject complaints about the scope of the examination. It said the official syllabus clearly included regulations, fares and detailed knowledge of Orihuela’s physical environment, including routes, streets, public buildings, health and education centres, hotels, markets, shopping centres and local festivities.

It also dismissed the argument that GPS systems made local knowledge unnecessary, insisting that professional taxi drivers must still possess a basic understanding of the municipality in which they operate.