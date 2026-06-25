San Miguel GS at Lo Romero (24 June 2026)





The weather forecast had promised a warm one, and for once it was not exaggerating. That said, compared with the dramatic reports coming out of the UK, where anything above room temperature seems to trigger national concern, we took it all very much in our stride. A little extra water, a broader-brimmed hat, and, for the more sensible among us, the strategic decision to take a buggy rather than march heroically around the course, were all that was required.

A very civilised 10:30 tee-off gave everyone time to arrive, consume a beverage, apply the necessary layers of sun cream, and prepare for battle. From the elevated first tee, with a gentle breeze coming back into our faces, Lo Romero looked every bit the picture-postcard golfing venue: blue skies, firm fairways, slick greens, and just enough danger lurking to remind everyone that this course rarely gives anything away for free.

The pace of play was good for most groups, helped no doubt by the fact that nobody wanted to spend any longer in the heat than was absolutely necessary. The course itself was in excellent condition, with the greens running well and the fairways presenting beautifully. There were understandably not too many groundskeepers visible during the hottest part of the day, but their earlier work was clear to see.

Sergio dealt expertly and calmly with any queries, and the Terrace Bar staff were, as ever, super-efficient in making sure the post-round refreshments arrived exactly when required.

We had nearly a full field, with only two late cancellations due to illness, and it was great to welcome two guests who thoroughly enjoyed their round making friends along the way.

Alongside our usual Stableford competition, there was plenty else going on, with two singles matches and one doubles match being played out across the course, adding a little extra edge, focus, and no doubt a few carefully worded conversations over putts that suddenly mattered rather more than usual.

Results were as follows:

Gold: Darren Hancock (39 pts)

Silver: Trevor Mackay (41 pts and best score of the day on his inaugural game as a new member)

Bronze: Alan Bryce (40 pts)

The doubles match result was Charlie Jackson and John Simmons beating Barry “BTB” Roehrig and Steve Fleet (1 Up), the singles match was Darren Hancock beating Dave Friedman (No Report) and Robin Eastman beating Drew Niblock (1 Up).

This week’s healthy “Twos” rollover pot finally found a few deserving homes, being shared between Guy Wade Palmer, Darren Strugnell, Greame Millington and Barry “BTB” Roehrig. Nearest the Pins went to Darren Strugnell on the 5th, Peter Baldwin on the 7th, Barry Roehrig on the 12th, and Greame Millington on the 16th, proving once again that accuracy does occasionally make an appearance, even on society days.

The “McBride Bottle” went to Mark Coleman for his less than best score of the day, accepted no doubt with the good grace and sense of humour required for such a prestigious honour, and the football card was won with Liverpool By Steven Packer.

Next week we return to La Finca for our next Eclectic competition, where hopes will be high, handicaps will be questioned, and the usual mix of optimism and selective memory will no doubt be in full supply.

Keep up to date with all things SMGS via our website at www.smgs.org, where fixtures, results and society news continue to keep everyone in the loop. Sponsorship opportunities are available for upcoming games, and anyone interested is invited to contact smgs91info@gmail.com. We are also proud to be supported by Michaela Schmidt at www.golf-hotspots.com for all your golf travel requirements.

Winners pictured L-R: Mick Cook, just there to annoy Barry “BTB Roehrig, Lee Eastman (President), Darren Hancock (Gold), Tony “PBomber” Smale, Trevor Mackay (Silver), Alan Bryce (Bronze), Mark Coleman (McBride Bottle) and Drew Niblock (because he’s missed up being away playing golf in the Emerald Isle.