Eagles Nest Residents Demand Action Over Mounting Waste





Residents of Eagles Nest in San Miguel de Salinas are calling for urgent action after enduring months of irregular rubbish and garden-waste collections.

A designated garden-waste disposal area serving the urbanisation has reportedly not been cleared regularly, allowing a substantial pile of vegetation and other debris to accumulate. Residents claim that contractors working for the Town Hall have also been seen depositing garden waste at the site, adding to the growing problem.

The president of the urbanisation has submitted numerous requests to the councillor responsible at San Miguel de Salinas Town Hall, asking for the waste to be removed and for additional rubbish bins to be provided. However, residents say the situation remains unresolved.

Their frustration has been heightened by the recent increase in waste collection charges. They argue that higher fees should, at the very least, guarantee a regular and reliable basic service, rather than one they describe as being close to non-existent.

The difficulties experienced at Eagles Nest appear to reflect a wider waste-management problem affecting residential areas in and around Orihuela Costa. Residents have drawn comparisons with the situation at Blue Lagoon urbanisation, where similar concerns about overflowing bins, accumulated garden waste and inconsistent collections were recently reported.

Communities across the area are increasingly calling for predictable collection schedules, sufficient numbers of bins and faster responses when waste begins to accumulate.

Eagles Nest residents warn that the continued build-up is more than an inconvenience or an eyesore. They say abandoned household and garden waste could create risks to public health and the environment, particularly during the hot summer months, when decomposing rubbish may attract insects and vermin and increase the danger of fire.

The community is now seeking immediate clearance of the affected area, the provision of additional containers and a commitment from the Town Hall to maintain regular collections.

Residents say they are not asking for special treatment, but for a dependable waste service that reflects the charges they are required to pay and protects the cleanliness, safety and appearance of their neighbourhood.