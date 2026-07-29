Orihuela Consumer Voucher Campaign to Generate €2.5 Million for Local Businesses





Orihuela City Council plans to generate almost €2.5 million in sales for local businesses before the end of the year through a new Consumer Voucher campaign.

The initiative will be funded by a maximum grant of €836,833 from Alicante Provincial Council, together with an additional €400,000 contribution from Orihuela City Council.

Under the scheme, every euro provided by the authorities is matched by one euro spent by participating consumers. This means the combined public investment of around €1.24 million is expected to produce nearly €2.5 million in direct sales for shops and other eligible businesses across the municipality.

Alicante Provincial Council has allocated a total of €25 million to help municipalities throughout the province organise similar voucher campaigns. The programme is designed to encourage residents to shop locally, support neighbourhood businesses and stimulate municipal economies.

Orihuela Councillor for Commerce Vicente Pina described the campaign as an important boost for the municipality’s commercial sector.

“This new campaign represents significant support for Orihuela’s businesses,” he said. “Alongside the funding from Alicante Provincial Council, the City Council is making a major financial commitment because we firmly believe in our local businesses. They create employment and wealth while keeping our neighbourhoods and outlying districts alive.”

Pina said the Consumer Voucher programme had become one of the most effective measures for supporting small businesses. In addition to helping families make purchases at a substantial discount, it increases revenue for participating establishments and promotes economic activity throughout the municipality.

The Department of Commerce has already submitted its application for the provincial funding. Once the grant has been formally approved, the council will announce the dates, conditions and registration procedure for businesses and residents wishing to participate.

The campaign is expected to place Orihuela among the municipalities receiving the highest levels of investment in support of local commerce across Alicante province.