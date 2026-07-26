Esatur is the Sole Bidder for Torrevieja’s €10.3m Cultural Management Contract





Alicante-based Esatur is the only company to have submitted a bid for Torrevieja City Council’s new cultural management contract, potentially worth more than €10.3 million over four years.

The company currently provides the service through a joint venture with Mediapro but has entered the latest tender independently. The contract will run initially for one year, with the possibility of three annual extensions.

It covers the comprehensive management of Torrevieja Municipal Theatre and International Auditorium and, for the first time, the city’s floating museums: the S-61 Delfín submarine and Albatros III patrol boat.

Responsibilities include cultural programming, routine maintenance, cleaning, security, ticket sales, box-office operations, communications, visitor services and guided tours.

The annual tender price is €2,931,882.70, including VAT, while its estimated total value is €10,351,610.32 excluding VAT if all three extensions are approved. It is not yet known whether Esatur submitted an offer below the maximum tender price.

The existing contract expires on August 31, with the new service scheduled to begin on September 1. This could allow the council to complete the award without temporarily extending the current arrangement.

Torrevieja’s governing PP administration says the tender supports its commitment to the modern and efficient management of municipal cultural facilities. Esatur has become one of the council’s principal service providers alongside Acciona, Grupo Hozono Global and Avanza.

The company also manages municipal sports schools and instructors and is linked to the institution preparing Torrevieja’s first classroom-based university degree in collaboration with Miguel Hernández University. It also leads the consortium selected to manage the proposed innovation centre in the former nuns’ building. Former councillor Luis María Pizana is an Esatur executive.

During the contract’s first year, the operator must provide at least 22 events at the Municipal Theatre and 13 at the International Auditorium. These will include theatre, dance, musicals, concerts, comedy, opera, children’s entertainment, cinema and professional conferences.

Programming must be approved by a technical committee and submitted to the Municipal Institute of Culture’s governing board every four months. Revenue generated by cultural activities must be returned to the administration.

Staffing represents the largest cost, estimated at more than €1.34 million annually. The contract requires permanent managerial, artistic, technical, administrative and caretaker personnel, supported by box-office staff, guides, ushers, cleaners, security officers and lighting and sound technicians.

Esatur will also undertake routine maintenance and minor repairs costing up to €10,000, excluding VAT, per project. The council will remain responsible for utilities, complex installations, structural work and major equipment purchases.

Indicative admission prices range from €5 to €45 at the Auditorium and from €5 to €40 at the Theatre. Entry to the floating museums will cost €2.

The council will reserve 35 days annually for its own programming. The operator must also maintain Cultura Torrevieja’s website and social media, promote events and respond to public enquiries.