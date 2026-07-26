San Javier Driver Faces Three Charges After Two Incidents in Four Hours





A motorist is under investigation for three road-safety offences after allegedly driving more than ten kilometres in the wrong direction while over the alcohol limit—and then being caught behind the wheel again just three hours later.

The first incident occurred during the early hours of July 11, when officers from the Cartagena Traffic Unit intercepted a car travelling against the flow of traffic on the RM-19.

According to the Guardia Civil, the vehicle travelled between kilometres 10 and 21 using the Murcia-bound carriageway while heading towards San Javier.

Breathalyser tests produced readings of 0.69 and 0.68 milligrams of alcohol per litre of exhaled air, exceeding the level at which driving becomes a criminal offence in Spain.

The driver was investigated on suspicion of reckless driving and driving while over the criminal alcohol limit. The vehicle was immobilised and the case was referred to the San Javier court.

However, around three hours later, officers carrying out a preventive alcohol and drugs checkpoint on the N-301 in Murcia reportedly spotted the same vehicle being driven despite the immobilisation order.

The car was allegedly reversing near the entrance to the A-7 motorway in what officers believed was an attempt to avoid the checkpoint.

After intercepting the vehicle, officers confirmed that it was being driven by the same motorist involved in the earlier incident. Further breathalyser tests produced readings of 0.52 and 0.51 milligrams per litre.

The driver was investigated for a third road-safety offence involving alcohol. The vehicle was subsequently removed and placed in secure storage.

He now faces two alleged offences of driving above the criminal alcohol limit, each punishable by three to six months in prison or a fine equivalent to six to 12 months’ income. A conviction may also result in the loss of his driving licence for between one and four years.

The case reportedly includes the aggravating circumstances of breaching the vehicle immobilisation order and repeating the drink-driving offence.

The alleged reckless-driving offence carries a possible prison sentence of between six months and two years, together with a driving ban lasting from one to six years.

The Guardia Civil warned that alcohol significantly increases the risk of causing or being involved in a collision by impairing a driver’s judgement and reaction time. It also stressed that failing to comply with a vehicle immobilisation order can result in further criminal proceedings.