Eight New Orihuela Investments to Replace 26 Existing Projects





Orihuela’s PP-Vox government is proposing a €3.06 million budget amendment to fund eight projects it considers urgent, but the package will involve cancelling or reducing allocations for 26 previously planned investments.

The proposal will be presented at Thursday’s council meeting and financed through extraordinary credits. As the municipality is operating with its extended 2025 budget, funding must be transferred from existing allocations.

The new package includes €800,000 for resurfacing roads across the municipality and €440,248 for resurfacing in Orihuela Costa. A further €520,000 would finance artificial turf and the demolition of the perimeter wall at San Bartolomé football ground. (pop 2385)

Other projects include a €505,000 stage in Desamparados, (pop 2015) the €450,000 complete renovation of Pepe Esquiva Park in Molins, (pop 1446). €200,000 for an initial programme of shade and climate-resilience improvements at schools, a €120,000 sports court in La Murada (pop 3284), and €21,622 to design a future multipurpose centre in La Matanza. (pop 1039).

Mayor Pepe Vegara’s report describes the projects as “real and urgent needs”, arguing that deteriorating infrastructure could affect public safety and the delivery of municipal services.

However, several significant Orihuela Costa projects will lose their funding. These include €262,495 for road-safety improvements on the Villamartín and San Miguel roads, €260,248 for a second drinking-water reservoir and €180,000 for replacing trees and palm trees.

Other major allocations being withdrawn include €1 million for land expropriations connected with the proposed Sports City, €450,000 for the second phase of the Molins sports complex, (pop 1446), €256,301 for development around the AVE high-speed railway platform and €250,000 for the Los Huertos parking area, (pop 111).

Numerous smaller projects involving sewerage, lighting, pavements, roundabouts, urban gardens and municipal equipment will also be cancelled or reduced.

Infrastructure councillor Víctor Valverde said the reorganisation would release money left over following tender processes or assigned to projects that could no longer be completed within the current council term.

He said the revised programme would direct available resources towards projects that residents had repeatedly requested and which could be delivered sooner.

The council highlighted the €800,000 general resurfacing allocation, which, together with funding from Alicante Provincial Council’s Planifica II programme, will bring the total road improvement investment to almost €1.3 million.

Officials said the Molins sports complex allocation was being redirected because unresolved planning procedures prevented its second phase from proceeding immediately. The money will instead renovate Pepe Esquiva Park, a central venue for the village’s social and festive activities.