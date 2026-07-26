EDITION 1138 OF THE COSTA BLANCA LEADER NEWSPAPER 27 JULY – 2 AUGUST 2026





The latest edition brings English-language news, sport and events from across the southern Costa Blanca and Mar Menor.

The historic city of Orihuela brought its annual Fiestas de la Reconquista y de Moros y Cristianos to a spectacular close at the weekend, transforming its centuries-old streets into a lively stage of music, gunpowder, and colourful pageantry.

In Torrevieja you can read about the CV-905 speed camera that has bagged over 72,000 motorists over the last year and, if culture is your thing, you would be interested in the article on page 13 featuring the success of the Chamber Choir of the University of the Americas Puebla which has emerged as the outstanding winner of the 72nd Torrevieja International Habaneras and Polyphony Competition, taking home to Mexico prizemoney of €26,000.