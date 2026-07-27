Orihuela’s Free Summer Cinema Season launched at Playa Flamenca





Orihuela Costa will host the opening night of the municipality’s 2026 Summer Cinema programme, with a free outdoor screening of the classic film Back to the Future at the Playa Flamenca Esplanade on Wednesday, July 29.

The film will be shown in its original-language version, beginning at 9.30pm, and is suitable for all ages.

Organised by Orihuela Council’s Youth Department, the programme will bring free outdoor cinema to neighbourhoods and outlying villages across the municipality throughout July and August. However, Playa Flamenca is the only Orihuela Costa venue included in this year’s schedule.

Youth councillor Anabel García said the initiative was designed to provide accessible summer entertainment for residents and visitors, particularly families, children and young people.

“We want to continue promoting free, local activities for all audiences while creating opportunities for people to come together in our squares and neighbourhoods during the summer,” she said.

Following the Playa Flamenca premiere, screenings will take place in Desamparados, El Raiguero, Hurchillo, Arneva, La Murada, Molins, San Bartolomé, Torremendo, La Aparecida and Montepinar.

The season will conclude on Thursday, August 27, with How to Train Your Dragon at the Glorieta Gabriel Miró in Orihuela city centre.

Other films featured in the programme include The Wild Robot, Hitpig!, Superman, Smurfs, Wicked, The Bad Guys 2, The Naked Gun and Kayara.

All screenings begin at 9.30pm and are intended to offer audiences the opportunity to enjoy cinema under the stars in a relaxed, family-friendly setting.