Calling All Manchester City Fans!





The Costa Blanca Blues, an official overseas branch of the Manchester City Supporters Club, is welcoming new members.

Whether you live permanently on the Costa Blanca or are visiting on holiday, join fellow City supporters to watch every televised match in great company.

The branch meets at its official home venue, Bar El Faro in Ciudad Quesada, where matches are shown on the big screen in a lively, friendly atmosphere.

Come along to the next game as a guest or contact the club to learn more about becoming an official member.

Email: mancitycostablanca@gmail.com