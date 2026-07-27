Inclusive Music Students Perform 13th Community Concert in Torrevieja





Students from the Francisco Casanovas Inclusive Music Course performed their 13th community healthcare concert at Torrevieja’s Pedro Lorca Senior Citizens’ Centre on Saturday, July 25.

The performance formed part of a concert series launched last November to bring live music to hospitals, care homes and community associations across Torrevieja.

The musicians were Vicente Luengo, vocalist Caty Hernández, guitarist Juan Espinosa, clarinettist and singer Nadine Ceuterick, vocalists Sandra Cedeño and Mayerlin Orocopey, bassist and singer Víctor Castro, and vocalist Ángel Aranda.

They presented a varied programme to a capacity audience at the centre. Alberto Rodríguez also joined the performance, reciting a specially written tribute to older people.

José Gómez, president of the Pedro Lorca Senior Citizens’ Centre, thanked the musicians and their teacher, Luis Sánchez, for bringing the concert to the venue.

Torrevieja councillor for senior citizens Inmaculada Montesinos was also among those attending.

The next concert in the Inclusive Music Course’s community series will take place at AMFA Torrevieja at 11am on Friday, July 31.