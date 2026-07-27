Manchester-Bound Passenger Held at Corvera Airport with 15 Kilos of Drugs





The Civil Guard has arrested a passenger at Murcia’s Corvera International Airport after almost 15 kilograms of cannabis and hashish were allegedly discovered in luggage checked onto a flight to Manchester.

The operation began during a routine baggage inspection conducted under the force’s special Safe Summer security campaign. Fiscal and Border officers identified a suspicious suitcase in the baggage-handling area and began searching for its owner.

According to the Civil Guard, the passenger noticed the police activity from inside the terminal and fled the airport on foot before officers could arrest him.

When investigators opened the suitcase, they reportedly found four kilograms of marijuana buds divided among six vacuum-sealed bags, together with more than ten kilograms of hashish “acorns”—small cylindrical packages—distributed across five bags.

A police search and arrest alert was subsequently issued for the suspect.

Five days later, he returned to Corvera Airport and allegedly attempted to conceal his identity by wearing a hat. Investigators said he also arranged for another person to purchase a last-minute ticket to Manchester in an apparent effort to avoid detection.

Civil Guard officers recognised him as he approached the terminal’s security checkpoint and arrested him on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Authorities said the operation was particularly challenging because the suspect allegedly adopted strict security and counter-surveillance measures while evading arrest.