Exploitation and Violence Claims Rock Alicante Bazaars





Two Alicante shop owners have been arrested on suspicion of exploiting, humiliating and physically assaulting two employees, one of whom allegedly worked for an entire year without a contract or a single full day off.

The National Police detained the two men, aged 21 and 31, following a complaint from a woman who claimed that her employers had taken advantage of her irregular immigration status.

The woman told officers that she had initially agreed to work eight hours a day, seven days a week, for €40 per day. However, she alleged that her shifts were subsequently increased to between 11 and 12 hours, while she continued working without a formal employment contract or registration with Social Security.

According to her testimony, she was not given a full day off for an entire year. After repeatedly demanding time away from work, she was eventually allowed only half a day off on Tuesdays.

The employee also claimed that both managers regularly subjected her to insults, degrading remarks and intimidation. She said security cameras installed inside the shop were used to monitor her continually, including her conversations with colleagues.

One of the most serious incidents allegedly occurred during an argument when one of the owners elbowed her in the chin. The injury forced her to seek treatment at a hospital.

However, the woman said she did not report the alleged attack at the time because her employers had repeatedly threatened to inform the authorities about her immigration status and have her deported if she approached the police.

She eventually decided to file a complaint after learning that another employee had allegedly been struck on the arm by one of the owners. When she confronted him about the incident, she claimed that he spat in her face.

The case was taken over by officers from the Unit Against Immigration Networks and Document Fraud, known as UCRIF. Investigators subsequently confirmed that the complainant had allegedly worked for approximately one year without a contract or being formally registered as an employee.

Police identified and arrested the two business owners on suspicion of committing an offence against workers’ rights. One of the men is also being investigated in connection with an alleged physical assault.

Investigators said one of the suspects had previously been arrested over the alleged sexual assault of another employee and was currently on bail in that separate case.

The complainant also alleged that she was owed a total of €1,750 when she left the job. This reportedly included €500 in unpaid wages for April, €800 for May and €450 that she had advanced from her own money to pay a supplier for merchandise.

Following the police investigation, both suspects were brought before the duty court in Alicante. The allegations remain subject to judicial proceedings.