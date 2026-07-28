Three Arrested After Police Seize 11kg of Methamphetamine on AP-7





Thousands of brightly coloured tablets were discovered in the boot of a vehicle stopped near Pilar de la Horadada

Three men have been arrested after the Guardia Civil discovered more than 11 kilograms of methamphetamine tablets inside a vehicle stopped on the AP-7 motorway in Pilar de la Horadada.

The suspects, aged between 26 and 34, are being investigated for an alleged offence against public health following the seizure of thousands of pills believed to have been intended for distribution on the illegal drugs market.

The arrests were made during a preventative roadside operation organised by the Guardia Civil’s Torrevieja Citizen Security Unit, known as USECIC. The deployment had been established on the busy motorway as part of efforts to strengthen security and detect criminal activity.

As the operation was nearing its conclusion, officers noticed a car travelling at high speed towards the checkpoint.

Police said the behaviour of those inside changed when they became aware of the Guardia Civil presence. Officers reportedly saw suspicious movement within the vehicle and ordered the driver to pull over so that the occupants could be identified.

The driver initially appeared reluctant to follow the officers’ instructions but eventually stopped.

Once outside the vehicle, the three occupants appeared noticeably nervous and allegedly attempted to communicate discreetly with one another. Their behaviour, together with other indications observed during the stop, increased officers’ suspicions and led to a detailed search of the car.

Several bags containing a large quantity of differently coloured tablets were discovered inside the boot. Subsequent checks confirmed that the pills contained methamphetamine.

The total haul weighed more than 11 kilograms and consisted of thousands of individual tablets. Investigators believe the quantity could have supplied a substantial distribution network had it reached the illicit market.

Officers also seized cash carried by the occupants after the men were reportedly unable to provide a clear explanation for its origin.

All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of drug trafficking and committing an offence against public health.

They were subsequently brought before the Orihuela Court of First Instance, which will oversee the continuing judicial investigation.