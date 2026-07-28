Rafal Recruits Three Unemployed Residents Through Labora Employment Schemes





Rafal Town Council has recruited three unemployed people through employment programmes operated by Labora, the Valencian Employment and Training Service.

The new employees will strengthen municipal cleaning and administrative services until 31 May 2027, providing additional resources for maintaining public spaces and supporting the daily operation of the local authority.

Under the EMDONA programme, two unemployed women aged over 45 have been appointed. One will carry out street sweeping duties, while the other will clean municipal buildings and facilities. Each position is supported by a grant of €23,654.23.

A third employee, a female administrative assistant under the age of 30, has been recruited through the EMCORP programme. Her position is backed by funding of €23,588.96. Rafal Town Council will cover the remaining salary costs from its own budget.

Mayor Noemí Cutillas welcomed the appointments, saying they would reinforce important local services while providing valuable employment opportunities.

“These contracts allow us to strengthen essential services for the municipality while offering work to unemployed residents,” she said. “The council continues to make use of the different funding opportunities available to improve municipal services and promote employment.”

Employment and Training Councillor Gabriel Valero said the additional staff would provide much-needed support for the council’s daily operations and the maintenance of public spaces and municipal facilities.

He described Labora’s employment programmes as an effective way of improving people’s employment prospects while responding to specific needs within the municipality.