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Home Spain Community of Valencia  600 Places Short as Orihuela Costa Schools Face Another Year of Overcrowding

 600 Places Short as Orihuela Costa Schools Face Another Year of Overcrowding

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Staff Reporter
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Cambiemos Orihuela has warned that schools in Orihuela Costa are likely to begin another academic year affected by overcrowding, deteriorating facilities and essential repairs that have still not been completed.
Cambiemos Orihuela has warned that schools in Orihuela Costa are likely to begin another academic year affected by overcrowding, deteriorating facilities and essential repairs that have still not been completed.

Cambiemos Orihuela has warned that schools in Orihuela Costa are likely to begin another academic year affected by overcrowding, deteriorating facilities and essential repairs that have still not been completed.

According to the political group, the coast faces a shortage of around 600 school places. Its three public primary schools accommodate approximately 1,730 pupils despite having a combined capacity of only about 1,260.

The problem is compounded by deteriorating buildings and lengthy delays in routine maintenance. Cambiemos says the lack of an effective maintenance contract has allowed urgent repairs to accumulate for years.

CEIP Playas de Orihuela reportedly has 39 outstanding defects, seven of which are classified as critical and 19 as high priority. The problems affect electrical systems, fire protection, heating, plumbing, flooring and woodwork.

PRESs RELEASE

Among the most serious issues is a boiler that has been broken since August 2025, leaving the school without heating. Although its repair was recommended before last winter, the fault allegedly remains unresolved almost a year later.

The criticism comes after the Valencian Government announced €16 million to provide urgent air-conditioning improvements at 1,616 schools. However, many centres must first upgrade their electrical systems, adapt low-voltage distribution boards and pass mandatory inspections—work that falls under municipal responsibility.

Cambiemos also criticised the continued use of prefabricated classrooms at the so-called School Number 20, arguing that what was presented as a temporary measure has become evidence of inadequate educational planning.

The group is calling on Orihuela City Council to use the summer holidays to complete outstanding maintenance and plan the investment needed to ensure pupils return to schools that are safe, suitable and equal to those elsewhere in the municipality.

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