Spain Looks to the Skies for July’s Buck Moon Ahead of Historic Eclipse





Skywatchers across Spain can look forward to an impressive lunar display on Wednesday as July’s full moon—traditionally known as the Buck Moon—illuminates the summer sky.

The moon will officially reach its fullest phase on Wednesday, July 29, at approximately 4.35pm Spanish mainland time. As this occurs during daylight, the best opportunity to see it will come after sunset, when it rises above the eastern horizon.

The moon may initially appear unusually large and take on a striking orange or golden colour. This is caused by its low position in the sky, with its light travelling through a greater depth of the Earth’s atmosphere. It will gradually become paler as it rises.

No specialist equipment will be required, although observers will enjoy the clearest views from an open location away from buildings, streetlights and other sources of light pollution.

The name “Buck Moon” originated among Indigenous communities in North America and refers to the time of year when male deer begin growing new antlers.

The spectacle coincides with activity from the Delta Aquariid and Alpha Capricornid meteor showers, which reach their peak around the end of July. Bright moonlight may make the faintest meteors difficult to see, but some shooting stars—and potentially brighter fireballs—could still be visible from dark locations.

This week’s full moon also serves as a celestial preview of one of Spain’s most eagerly anticipated astronomical events: the total solar eclipse on August 12.

The eclipse will sweep across northern Spain and the Balearic Islands shortly before sunset, while other parts of the country will witness a substantial partial eclipse. It will be the first total solar eclipse visible from mainland Spain in more than a century. NASA confirms that the path of totality will cross Spain after travelling over northern Russia, Greenland, Iceland and the Atlantic.

Anyone intending to watch the eclipse is reminded never to look directly at the Sun without approved eclipse glasses. Ordinary sunglasses, cameras and homemade filters do not provide adequate protection.

With the Buck Moon, two meteor showers and August’s historic eclipse arriving in quick succession, Spain is entering one of its most exciting periods for astronomy in recent years.