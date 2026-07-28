AP-7 Toll Worker Arrested Over Alleged Cash Payment Scam





The Guardia Civil has arrested an employee of the company operating the Cartagena–Vera section of the AP-7 motorway after he allegedly used passengers’ cash payments to defraud his employer.

The investigation, codenamed Operation Enlazado, began in Mazarrón in June after the motorway concessionaire’s legal department reported a series of suspected irregularities involving toll collections.

Investigators established that the alleged fraud depended on motorists paying their tolls in cash. The employee is suspected of charging customers the correct price for longer journeys while entering tickets for shorter, cheaper routes into the toll system.

He would allegedly keep the difference between the amount paid by the motorist and the lower fare recorded by using tickets from other vehicles that had entered the motorway closer to the exit.

According to the Guardia Civil, the suspect had allegedly carried out a number of fraudulent transactions over several weeks, obtaining more than €1,200.

Officers identified the suspect as a long-serving employee of the motorway operator and later travelled to his workplace to make the arrest.

They reportedly caught him as he was preparing to take payment from a motorway user. Officers found two tickets within his reach: the one supplied by the customer and another for a cheaper journey that had allegedly been concealed alongside several others for use in similar transactions.

The employee has been arrested on suspicion of committing a continuing offence of fraud against the company responsible for managing the AP-7 toll motorway between Cartagena and Vera.