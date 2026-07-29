Alicante University and Torrevieja Launch New Master’s Degree in Urban Services





The University of Alicante and Torrevieja City Council have renewed their partnership agreement as the university’s local campus marks its tenth anniversary.

Mayor Eduardo Dolón and University of Alicante rector Amparo Navarro signed the four-year agreement, guaranteeing the continued operation and funding of the UA campus in Torrevieja and its Smart Tourism Laboratory, TI·LAB.

The university’s facilities will become part of Torrevieja’s new Inter-University Campus building, which is scheduled to open in early September.

The council will provide approximately €200,000 during 2026, followed by annual funding of €150,000 in 2027, 2028 and 2029. The money will support academic activities, TI·LAB operations and research into extremophile microorganisms in the Torrevieja and La Mata lagoons.

Both institutions said the renewed agreement would strengthen cooperation in education, scientific research, innovation and knowledge transfer while reinforcing Torrevieja’s position as a university city.

Following the signing, officials unveiled a new Master’s Degree in the Management and Administration of Urban Public Services, which will begin during the 2026–2027 academic year. Students will carry out practical fieldwork in Torrevieja.

The programme will focus on essential municipal services such as waste collection, street cleaning, maintaining parks and green spaces, and preserving public areas. It will combine academic teaching with practical experience supplied by professionals working in urban-service management.

Students will learn how to plan services, organise staff and resources, monitor quality and introduce sustainability, digitalisation and innovation into municipal operations. The interdisciplinary syllabus will also cover public administration, economics, law, team management and service planning.

The course is aimed at university graduates seeking careers in the sector and existing professionals working for companies, councils and public bodies who wish to develop their skills or take on greater responsibilities.

The University of Alicante said demand for specialists in urban services is increasing as municipalities respond to environmental regulations, digital transformation and the need for more efficient and sustainable management.

TI·LAB will also continue its research, specialist training and knowledge-transfer work in tourism, a sector described as fundamental to Torrevieja’s present and future economy.

Registration for the new master’s programme is now open through the University of Alicante.