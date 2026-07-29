Legal Complaint Threatened Over World Cup Final Ticket Gift to Valencian President





A Spanish sports transparency campaigner is preparing possible criminal complaints against Valencian president Juanfran Pérez Llorca and Spanish Football Federation president Rafael Louzán over a complimentary ticket to the 2026 World Cup final.

Miguel Galán, president of the Association for Transparency and Democracy in Sport, has sent a formal legal notice to the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), giving it five days to explain who authorised the invitation, the value of the ticket and what criteria were used to select recipients.

Pérez Llorca travelled privately to New York to attend Spain’s World Cup final on Sunday, July 19. The journey did not appear on his official schedule, although he was accompanied by the Valencian Government’s regional secretary for communications.

Following controversy over the trip, Pérez Llorca said that neither his travel nor hotel accommodation had cost Valencian taxpayers anything because he had paid those expenses himself. However, he did not directly address the cost of the match ticket. His office later confirmed that it had been provided by the RFEF.

Galán argues that the ticket’s reported value was too high to be considered ordinary institutional hospitality. Prices were said to range from €3,560 to €7,386 during the initial sales period, while Louzán reportedly said in a radio interview that the cheapest final ticket cost approximately €4,000.

According to Galán, even the lowest estimate represents a benefit of “extraordinary value” and could potentially amount to passive bribery under Article 422 of Spain’s Criminal Code. The provision covers public officials who accept gifts offered because of their position, without requiring proof that a specific official decision was made in return.

The proposed legal action could also target the person responsible for offering the ticket over possible active bribery. Galán says the federation must explain who approved the invitation, through which internal procedure and for what purpose.

He has also questioned the relationship between Pérez Llorca and Louzán, who previously served as the Partido Popular president of Pontevedra Provincial Council. Galán argues that their shared political background could raise questions over whether the invitation was issued under objective institutional criteria.

No other Spanish regional presidents are known to have attended the match. Compromís has demanded the publication of invoices and other documentation relating to the trip.

The RFEF has been asked to provide the ticket’s location and value, identify the official who authorised it, explain its policy for inviting public authorities and disclose whether other officials received tickets or travel benefits.

If the federation does not provide a complete and documented response within five days, Galán says he may file criminal complaints and refer the case to Spain’s Higher Sports Council and Administrative Court for Sport.

It is understood that the federation confirmed receiving inquiries on the matter but has declined to answer them.

Galán has previously brought high-profile actions against former RFEF presidents Luis Rubiales and Ángel María Villar. No court has yet determined that either Pérez Llorca or Louzán committed any offence in this case.