Sole Suspect in Torrevieja Fatal Shooting Released as Brother Hunted in Belgium





The only person detained over the fatal shooting of a 25-year-old man in Torrevieja has been released from custody after evidence allegedly placing him at the scene weakened during the investigation.

The 49-year-old Algerian national had been held on remand since April in connection with the killing of a fellow Algerian, who was shot outside his home in Calle Bergantín on April 18.

However, the investigation has now shifted towards the released man’s brother, who is suspected of firing the fatal shots before fleeing Spain. A Torrevieja court has processed a European Arrest Warrant for the suspect, identified as Ali M., amid indications that he may be hiding with relatives in Belgium.

The shooting is believed to have been the latest and most serious incident in a long-running feud between two Algerian families—a dispute that investigators say began in Algeria before spreading to Belgium and eventually Torrevieja.

Evidence against detainee weakens

The 49-year-old was initially identified as the driver of a motorcycle that allegedly carried the gunman to the victim’s home at number 38 Calle Bergantín.

He was remanded in custody without bail on April 21, a decision confirmed eight days later. However, the judge at Torrevieja Court of First Instance and Instruction Number 1 revoked the detention order on June 1 after concluding that the evidence against him had significantly weakened.

The case relied heavily on the initial statement of a witness who was with the victim at the time of the attack. When first questioned by the Civil Guard, the witness reportedly identified the detainee as the motorcycle rider.

However, during subsequent court testimony, the witness clarified that he had not seen the driver’s face. He said he had assumed it was the detained man because he recognised the passenger as the man’s brother.

According to the witness, Ali M. entered the building and fired as many as four shots, one of which fatally wounded the 25-year-old.

The released man’s defence lawyer, José Soler Martín, also maintained that his client had been inside a gaming arcade when the shooting occurred. Sources close to the case said security-camera footage from the premises appeared to support that account.

The judge concluded that the remaining evidence against the detainee—primarily the history of conflict between the two families and other circumstantial details—was not strong enough to justify his continued imprisonment.

Although released without having to post bail, the man remains under investigation and is subject to strict precautionary measures. He has been ordered not to leave Spain, his passport has been confiscated, and he must report to the court on the first day of every month. He must also attend all court summonses and notify the authorities of any change of address.

Failure to comply could result in his return to custody.

Revenge attack suspected

Investigators believe the April killing may have been retaliation for an attempted murder just over a month earlier.

On March 14, the man who was later killed allegedly stopped a car carrying two brothers from the rival family. According to the Civil Guard investigation, one of the victim’s brothers then got out of the vehicle and opened fire, apparently aiming at Ali M.’s head.

The bullet struck Ali M. and passed through both of his arms. The alleged gunman escaped, while his brother was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and later released by the court under precautionary measures.

One month later, the 25-year-old was shot as he left his Torrevieja home with friends.

Civil Guard investigators have reportedly established that the two families lived only metres apart in Algeria and had been involved in disputes there before their confrontation continued in Belgium, where another shooting allegedly occurred.

Their conflict later followed them to Torrevieja. In addition to the fatal shooting and the attempted murder in March, the authorities have recorded numerous complaints involving members of both families, including allegations of death threats, knife attacks and violent robbery.

The homicide investigation remains open while the Civil Guard continues its efforts to locate and arrest the suspected gunman.

SEE ALSO: Suspect arrested in Fatal Torrevieja Shooting