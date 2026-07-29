Vega Baja Celebrates Regional Expression with 10,000 Free Car Sunshades





More than 10,000 car sunshades featuring one of the Vega Baja’s most distinctive local expressions are being distributed free of charge across the region as part of a campaign celebrating its language, culture and identity.

The Consortium for the Economic Development of the Vega Baja del Segura (CONVEGA) has produced 10,560 sunshades carrying the slogan “Te vas a calfar leyendo esto al sol”—roughly translated as “You’re going to get hot reading this in the sun.”

The campaign forms part of the regional brand “Vega Baja del Segura — your land and mine” and aims to promote pride in the area’s distinctive way of speaking.

The sunshades have been allocated to town halls and Tourist Info offices in all 27 Vega Baja municipalities, based on population. They will be handed out to residents and visitors during tourism campaigns, local events, promotional activities and other municipal initiatives.

By using an everyday summer accessory, CONVEGA hopes to preserve and publicise the Vega Baja’s linguistic heritage in an accessible and humorous way. Those familiar with the expression are likely to smile in recognition, while visitors may be encouraged to discover its meaning and learn more about the region.

The campaign was officially presented in Albatera, where municipal tourism councillor Juan Manuel Cánovas said it demonstrated the value of cooperation between the Vega Baja’s towns.

He explained that the objective was to establish the region as a unified tourist destination while encouraging visitors to explore the cultural, traditional and natural attractions offered by each municipality.

Cánovas added that promoting the Vega Baja under a shared identity, supported by CONVEGA and Alicante Provincial Council, would make the region’s tourism strategy more effective.

CONVEGA director Rosa Fernández said the initiative was intended to strengthen residents’ sense of belonging while making the area more attractive to tourists. She encouraged people to visit their town hall or tourism office to collect a sunshade and proudly celebrate the region’s shared identity.

Fernández stressed that local vocabulary forms part of a community’s cultural heritage, just like its festivals, cuisine and traditions.

The campaign follows earlier initiatives featuring characteristic Vega Baja words and expressions such as capusón, boria, lisones and camarrojas on reusable jute bags.

It is included in CONVEGA’s Tourism Development and Governance Plan, supported by Alicante Provincial Council. The wider strategy brings together all 27 municipalities to promote the Vega Baja as a diverse, sustainable and competitive destination with a strong identity of its own.