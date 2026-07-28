La Mata Residents Call for Noise Barriers Along the N-332





Residents’ association urges Torrevieja Council to lead calls for government action to reduce traffic noise near homes and the local health centre

Residents in La Mata are calling for acoustic barriers to be installed along the N-332 to reduce traffic noise and improve the quality of life of people living close to the busy road.

The La Mata and Torrelamata Residents’ Association has formally asked Torrevieja City Council to support the proposal and present it to Spain’s Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility, which is responsible for the state-owned highway.

The request follows years of complaints from residents affected by the constant flow of vehicles along the N-332, one of the principal roads running through Torrevieja and the southern Costa Blanca.

According to the association, the areas most severely affected include Puerto Romano, Calle La Lecha and the neighbourhood surrounding La Mata Health Centre. Residents living in these locations say persistent traffic noise is disturbing their rest and affecting their general well-being.

The organisation argues that hundreds of homes close to the road are exposed to significant noise pollution caused by the high volume of cars, lorries and other vehicles using the route throughout the day.

Traffic levels increase considerably during holiday periods and the summer months, when Torrevieja’s population rises sharply and the N-332 becomes heavily congested.

The residents’ association has asked the council to examine the proposal and, if it considers the measure justified, formally adopt it as a municipal initiative. Council support would allow the demand to be presented to the Ministry with greater institutional weight.

As the N-332 forms part of Spain’s state road network, Torrevieja City Council does not have the authority to install the barriers itself. Any project would need to be approved and delivered by the Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility.

However, the association believes the council has an important role to play in representing the interests of local residents and pressing the national government to study the problem.

Protection for residents and the environment

The proposal is not limited to reducing noise. The association also wants any future acoustic barriers to be designed in a way that respects the character of La Mata and its environmentally sensitive surroundings.

It has requested that landscape integration be treated as a priority, with materials and designs chosen to minimise the visual impact on nearby residential areas and the La Mata and Torrevieja Lagoons Natural Park.

Noise barriers are commonly installed alongside major roads where traffic causes sustained disturbance to nearby homes. Depending on their location and design, they can reduce the amount of road noise reaching residential properties while also improving safety and privacy.

The association says any solution for La Mata should combine effective acoustic protection with careful consideration of the local landscape.

It maintains that support from Torrevieja City Council will be essential to strengthen the proposal and help move it through the relevant administrative procedures with the Spanish Government.

Residents’ concerns taken to authorities

The initiative forms part of the association’s continuing campaign to bring neighbourhood concerns before the appropriate public authorities.

Its stated aim is to secure practical measures that improve residents’ quality of life, reduce the effects of heavy traffic and protect La Mata’s urban and natural environment.

In the interests of transparency, the association has made its registered submission publicly available, allowing residents to read the complete proposal presented to Torrevieja City Council.

The next step will be for the council to assess the request and decide whether it will formally support the campaign for acoustic barriers.

For residents who have endured years of traffic noise, the association says municipal backing could provide the impetus needed to place the issue firmly before the Ministry and secure a detailed study of possible solutions along this section of the N-332.