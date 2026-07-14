Major Renovation of Redován Football Ground underway





Redován Town Council has begun a comprehensive renovation of the municipal Pascual Gil Duana football ground, including a new artificial pitch, irrigation system and LED floodlighting.

The €312,180 project has been awarded to Realturf Systems SL under a rental agreement and is intended to modernise the facilities and improve conditions for players and clubs.

The existing artificial surface will be removed and replaced with a higher-quality pitch certified to FIFA Quality Pro standards. A new irrigation system will also be installed, while the current floodlights will be replaced with energy-efficient LED lighting to improve visibility and reduce electricity consumption.

Sports Councillor Guillermo Fernández said the project represented a significant improvement for the clubs, teams and individual athletes who use the ground every day.

“The replacement of the pitch, irrigation system and lighting will provide safer, more efficient and more suitable facilities for sport,” he said.

Fernández added that the work had become necessary because of the intensive use of the ground and the deterioration accumulated over recent years.

Two further projects are planned to complete the renovation of the sports complex. The perimeter wall will be rebuilt at an estimated cost of €145,589.97, while the toilet facilities will be refurbished under a separate €48,354.70 project.

Together, the three schemes will represent a total estimated investment of €506,124.67 in the municipal football ground.