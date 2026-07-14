À Punt to Broadcast Habaneras Final as José Manuel Zapata Takes Centre Stage





À Punt will broadcast the closing gala of Torrevieja’s 72nd International Habaneras and Polyphony Contest, which will bring together more than 700 singers from 13 countries between 19 and 25 July.

The agreement between Torrevieja Town Council and the Valencian public broadcaster will allow the recorded final from the Municipal Theatre to be shown on the evening of Sunday, 26 July.

The gala will feature the choirs selected by the jury, followed by the announcement of the winners and the presentation of prizes. It will conclude with a joint performance of this year’s compulsory work, Habanera de sal, with lyrics by Belén Puente and music by Antoni Mas.

Spanish tenor and classical music broadcaster José Manuel Zapata will host all seven evenings of the contest for the first time.

Zapata, who has performed at major venues including New York’s Metropolitan Opera, Madrid’s Teatro Real and Barcelona’s Liceu, described the Torrevieja event as a leading international choral competition.

The opening gala on 19 July will include performances by the Unión Musical Torrevejense, the Symphony Choir of the Municipal Choral School and internationally renowned soprano Ainhoa Arteta.

Tickets remain available from the Municipal Theatre box office and online.