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Home Environment Maintenance Work Underway at Aguamarina Nature Reserve and La Glea Beach

Maintenance Work Underway at Aguamarina Nature Reserve and La Glea Beach

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Staff Reporter
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Orihuela City Council’s Environment Department, working in collaboration with the Valen-cian regional government, is carrying out maintenance and conservation work around the Aguamarina protected flora reserve and La Glea beach.
Orihuela City Council’s Environment Department, working in collaboration with the Valen-cian regional government, is carrying out maintenance and conservation work around the Aguamarina protected flora reserve and La Glea beach.

Orihuela City Council’s Environment Department, working in collaboration with the Valencian regional government, is carrying out maintenance and conservation work around the Aguamarina protected flora reserve and La Glea beach.

The project aims to protect one of the most environmentally important natural areas on the Orihuela Costa while ensuring that residents and visitors can enjoy the site safely and in good condition.

The work includes cleaning, selective vegetation clearance, maintenance of the coastal footpath and protective structures, and the removal of litter and other waste.

The improvements are intended to preserve the area’s ecological value while also making the route safer for people walking through the reserve.

Environment Councillor Noelia Grao said protecting the municipality’s natural spaces remained a priority for the local government.

“The conservation of our natural areas is a priority for this administration,” she said. “The Aguamarina reserve is one of the most ecologically valuable sites on the Orihuela Costa. Thanks to our cooperation with the Valencian regional government, we are continuing to protect this natural heritage so that residents and visitors can enjoy it in the best possible conditions.”

The Environment Department has also appealed for public cooperation in protecting the reserve.

Visitors are being asked to follow the signs, remain on the designated footpath and avoid leaving litter behind. The council said these simple measures would help preserve one of the most valuable natural areas along the Orihuela coastline.

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