Águilas Fisherman caught Breaching Court-Ordered Ban





The Civil Guard is investigating a man from Águilas after he was allegedly caught taking part in professional fishing activities despite being banned from working in the industry and exercising the right to fish.

The investigation was carried out by the environmental protection unit SEPRONA under Operation Poseidón, with support from the Murcia regional government’s Fisheries and Aquaculture Service.

Officers first identified the suspect during routine inspections at Águilas fishing port in June. He was reportedly seen aboard a professional fishing vessel and participating in activities linked to the industry.

Checks revealed that the man was subject to a final court judgment prohibiting him from working as a fisherman and from fishing.

A surveillance operation was subsequently established. Officers later observed him carrying out underwater work with diving equipment while helping to remove and dismantle a traditional professional fishing net known as a moruna.

Part of the equipment had already been loaded onto the vessel, where officers also found several captured marine species. Investigators said the suspect had been transported from Águilas port to the fishing site but was not officially registered as a member of the boat’s crew.

The Civil Guard also believes he may have been regularly participating in activities aboard professional fishing vessels.

Proceedings have now been opened against him on suspicion of breaching a court sentence.

Under Spain’s Criminal Code, violating a court-imposed prohibition can result in fines of between 12 and 24 months. Separate penalties for illegal or repeated fishing offences can range from €301 to more than €300,000, depending on the seriousness of the offence.