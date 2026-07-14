



Pilar de la Horadada Council has welcomed 30 new staff recruited through a government-backed employment programme aimed at creating job opportunities in disadvantaged rural areas.

Mayor José María Pérez, Employment Councillor Asunción Sánchez and Environment Councillor Pedro Moya met the new employees and wished them a productive period working on projects across the municipality.

The programme provides employment for 27 agricultural labourers and three supervisors from 13 July until 10 November 2026.

During this period, the teams will carry out cleaning, maintenance and improvement work in public parks, gardens, rural roads and green spaces throughout Pilar de la Horadada.

The initiative is being funded by Spain’s State Public Employment Service, SEPE, which has awarded the council a grant of €211,912.23 to cover salaries and Social Security contributions for the 30 unemployed participants.

The scheme forms part of the Agricultural Employment Promotion Programme and is designed to help unemployed people return to the labour market while completing projects considered to be of public and social benefit.

Council officials said the work would contribute to improving public spaces and protecting the municipality’s natural environment.

The local authority added that the initiative reflects its continued commitment to supporting employment, creating new job opportunities and improving the quality of life for residents across Pilar de la Horadada.