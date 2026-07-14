



Rafal Town Council has hired 11 agricultural workers to reinforce the cleaning and maintenance of the municipality’s streets, roads and green spaces during the summer months.

The temporary employees will remain in their posts until 2 November 2026, allowing the council to increase maintenance work across public areas at a time of greater seasonal demand.

The recruitment has been organised through the Public Services Department, headed by councillor Jesús Ramón Bas, and is supported by an €82,105.68 grant from Spain’s Public Employment Service.

The seasonal programme is carried out each summer to provide additional staff for street cleaning, the upkeep of parks and green areas, and other routine municipal maintenance duties.

Bas said the arrival of the 11 workers would provide important support for the council teams responsible for maintaining streets, rural roads and public spaces.

“During the summer months, it is essential to have additional staff so that Rafal remains clean and well maintained and we can respond more effectively to the municipality’s needs,” he said.

Mayor Noemí Cutillas welcomed the recruitment, saying it would improve public services while also creating temporary employment within the municipality.

She added that the council would continue applying for available grants to strengthen local services and provide residents with better-maintained public spaces.