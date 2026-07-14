A Book with a Purpose





After what has been a long and, at times, challenging publishing journey, I am delighted to announce that Living and Growing Old in Silence is live on Amazon, Ingramspark and 50 other Portals.

Like many books, the journey to publication has had its fair share of delays, revisions, and unexpected obstacles. However, I am pleased to say that the finish line is finally in sight.

This book was written to shine a light on the challenges, loneliness, and realities faced by so many older people whose voices are too often overlooked.

I am also proud to announce that 10% of all my royalties from this book will be donated to Help At Home, an incredible local charity that provides support, friendship, and practical assistance to older and vulnerable members of our community.

In addition, the first three published copies of the book will be donated to Help At Home for auction, with 100% of the proceeds going directly to the charity.

This is my way of saying thank you to an organisation whose volunteers work tirelessly, often without recognition, to improve the lives of others.

I would also like to thank everyone at Help At Home who contributed to this project and allowed me to include their work within its pages. Your compassion and dedication are an inspiration.

Once publication is complete, the book will be available through Amazon and, via IngramSpark’s global distribution network, can be ordered through many of the world’s leading booksellers and library suppliers, including Waterstones, Barnes & Noble, Apple Books, Kobo, Google Play Books, and many independent bookshops worldwide.

Hopefully, it won’t be long before I can officially announce that the book is available worldwide.

Thank you to everyone who has supported me throughout this journey.

Together, we can help ensure that those who have given so much to society are never forgotten.

Peter Houghton

Peter Houghton Publishing