Three on Trial Over Migrant Boat Crossing from Algeria to Orihuela Costa





The Provincial Court of Alicante has opened the trial of two men and a woman accused of transporting four migrants, including a minor, by boat from Algeria to the coast of Orihuela.

According to the Valencian High Court of Justice, the vessel left the Algerian coast on 14 November 2022. The three defendants were allegedly travelling on board alongside the migrants, who are said to have paid money for the crossing to Spain.

Prosecutors claim the journey was made in a small and precarious vessel that lacked adequate safety equipment and was unsuitable for a lengthy crossing across the open Mediterranean.

The route between Algeria and the Alicante coastline can involve many hours at sea, leaving passengers particularly vulnerable in the event of bad weather, rough seas, mechanical failure or other emergencies.

The prosecution maintains that the passengers’ lives were placed in serious danger because of the condition of the boat, the distance travelled and the circumstances of the journey.

The presence of at least one minor on board is also being highlighted by prosecutors as an aggravating factor in the case.

Intercepted Near the Orihuela Coast

The boat reportedly entered Spanish waters two days after leaving Algeria and was intercepted by the Civil Guard near the coast of Orihuela.

The occupants were taken ashore and placed in the care of the relevant authorities. An investigation was subsequently opened, leading to the criminal proceedings now being heard by the Provincial Court.

The trial was scheduled to begin at 9.30am before the Seventh Section of the Provincial Court of Alicante.

The defendants and Civil Guard officers involved in intercepting the vessel are expected to give evidence during the hearing.

Prosecutors accuse the three defendants of helping to organise and carry out the crossing. They also claim the accused were aware of the dangerous conditions and the serious risks faced by the passengers, particularly the minor travelling with the group.