Questions Over Accountability as Orihuela Mayor Defends ‘Blind’ Signing of Major Contract





Pepe Vegara’s evidence in an ongoing tax-fraud trial has renewed scrutiny of how a mayor entrusted with Orihuela’s vast public finances could acknowledge signing substantial company documents without examining them.

Orihuela mayor Pepe Vegara’s testimony in the continuing ITV Vega Baja tax-fraud case has raised a question that goes far beyond the courtroom: what standard of financial oversight should residents expect from the person ultimately responsible for one of the largest municipal administrations in the Vega Baja?

Vegara told the court that members of the ITV Vega Baja board signed company documents “blindly” because they placed complete trust in the firm’s manager. His evidence concerned transactions linked to a business case in which he and three other defendants face serious allegations involving commercial documentation and taxation. All of the defendants are entitled to the presumption of innocence, and no finding of guilt should be inferred unless and until the court delivers a final judgment.

The admission is nevertheless politically significant. According to reports of the proceedings, Vegara accepted that he had signed a contract worth more than half a million euros without carrying out the level of scrutiny that the value of the agreement would ordinarily appear to demand. His defence is that the board relied on the manager and that such reliance was normal within the company.

The court will decide the legal importance of that explanation. The public, however, is entitled to consider its relevance to his present office.

Vegara is no longer acting merely as a private company director. As mayor, he heads an authority responsible for a municipal budget of almost €117 million a year and for major contracts, land sales, infrastructure schemes and investment programmes that, taken together, place financial decisions approaching €200 million under the political control of the municipal government. He also carries direct political responsibility for the council’s financial direction and investment priorities.

That contrast is difficult to ignore. A mayor who asks residents to trust his administration with public money has told a court that, in a previous senior business role, he signed significant documents without reading or checking them because he trusted another executive.

Even if that conduct is eventually found not to be criminal, it remains a legitimate matter of political judgment, particularly when the same individual now oversees contracts and investment decisions funded by taxpayers.

The trial concerns alleged irregularities connected with ITV Vega Baja, the vehicle inspection company with which Vegara was associated. Prosecutors have accused Vegara and the other defendants of offences relating to the Public Treasury and alleged falsification of commercial documents.

Earlier reporting on the case stated that prosecutors were seeking prison sentences, substantial fines and repayment of sums allegedly lost to the Treasury. During the opening stage of the 2026 trial, the State’s legal representatives recalculated parts of the amount allegedly defrauded, while defence lawyers argued that some allegations were time-barred and sought to have the proceedings discontinued.

One of the most striking elements of the case concerns the purchase of 100,000 promotional diaries. The ITV company reportedly paid €17 for each diary, while a tax inspector told the court that the market value was less than €1.30. Investigators have alleged that the price was artificially inflated and that the transactions were used in a manner that affected VAT and corporation-tax liabilities.

Vegara has denied responsibility for the alleged fraud and has sought to distance himself from the day-to-day management and accounting decisions.

His testimony that directors signed on trust is therefore central to the defence narrative. It suggests that the board members did not knowingly participate in any dishonest arrangement because they relied upon information provided by management.

Yet it also creates a separate question of governance: if directors did not understand or examine contracts involving hundreds of thousands of euros, who was exercising effective oversight?

For Orihuela residents, that question has immediate relevance. The municipality is handling major spending commitments, including public-service contracts, coastal infrastructure, land disposals and long-delayed capital projects. The mayor is expected not only to promote investment but also to ensure that proper safeguards, checks and accountability are applied before public money is committed.

There is an important distinction between criminal liability and political responsibility. The criminal court must decide whether the prosecution has proved the alleged offences beyond reasonable doubt. Political judgment requires a different test: whether the mayor’s own account demonstrates the diligence, attention and financial discipline expected of the holder of Orihuela’s highest elected office.

Vegara and his supporters may argue that the events belong to a previous business career, that he was not involved in operational management and that the case has been prolonged for many years without a conviction. Those are relevant considerations. Equally relevant is the fact that the mayor has now personally described a corporate culture in which important documents were signed without examination.

The final verdict belongs to the court. The wider verdict on competence and accountability belongs to the public. At a time when Orihuela is managing enormous financial commitments and demanding greater contributions from its taxpayers, residents are entitled to ask whether “I signed because I trusted the manager” is an adequate explanation from the person now entrusted with the municipality’s finances.

Background to the Case

• The case was opened over alleged tax and accounting irregularities involving ITV Vega Baja and several associated business figures.

• Prosecutors have alleged continued falsification of commercial documents and offences against the Public Treasury involving VAT and corporation tax.

• The proceedings have been delayed on several occasions before the trial began in May 2026.

• The allegations remain unproven. Vegara and the other defendants deny criminal wrongdoing and retain the full presumption of innocence.