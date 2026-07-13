Eighteen Free Summer Sports Sessions Announced for Orihuela Costa





Campoamor, Playa Flamenca, Cabo Roig and La Zenia will host 18 evening sessions for children, young people and adults during July and August

Orihuela Council’s Youth Department has launched a new edition of Summer Sports 2026, offering six weeks of free outdoor sporting and recreational activities across Orihuela Costa.

The programme will run throughout July and August, with 18 sessions staged in Campoamor, Playa Flamenca, Cabo Roig and La Zenia.

Youth Councillor Anabel García said the initiative was designed to provide residents and visitors with a healthy and enjoyable alternative during the summer holidays.

“The aim is to offer outdoor leisure activities that allow children, young people and adults to enjoy the summer together through sport and social interaction,” she said.

Activities for the whole family

Sessions will take place every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm, a timetable chosen to avoid the most intense daytime heat.

Each evening will include organised sporting activities for different age groups, alongside a separate children’s programme running at the same time.

García said the format would allow entire families to attend together while ensuring that each participant could take part in activities appropriate to their age.

“We want families to share the same space while enjoying activities tailored to each group,” she said. “The evening timetable also makes outdoor exercise far more comfortable during the hottest months.”

Six-week programme across Orihuela Costa

The opening week will take place at D. José Morejón Verdú Park in Campoamor on Monday, July 20, Wednesday, July 22, and Friday, July 24.

The programme will then move to the Playa Flamenca esplanade for sessions on July 27, 29 and 31.

During the third week, activities will be held at the Cabo Roig calisthenics park on August 3, 5 and 7.

The fourth week will take place in La Zenia, at the garden beside the Cala Cerrada promenade, on August 10, 12 and 14.

Summer Sports will return to Campoamor for its fifth week, this time using the garden beside the yacht club, with sessions on August 17, 19 and 21.

The final week will be staged once again at the Playa Flamenca esplanade on August 24, 26 and 28.

Free registration, but places are limited

Participation is free, although advance registration is required.

Each session is limited to 50 adults and 50 children, meaning early booking is recommended.

Registration is available through the official Summer Sports 2026 website or by scanning the QR code displayed on promotional posters.

García encouraged both local residents and holidaymakers to take part.

“This is an opportunity to enjoy the summer outdoors, remain active and spend time together in some of Orihuela Costa’s main public spaces,” she said.