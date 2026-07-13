Council Appeals to Residents: Report Before You Dump





Orihuela Council has expanded its municipal incident-reporting web application to include street cleaning and household waste collection services in the coastal area.

The initiative, led by Street Cleaning and Urban Solid Waste Councillor Rocío Ortuño, will allow residents to report problems and request the collection of bulky household items quickly and easily. Users will be able to upload photographs, provide an exact location and add other relevant information.

The aim is to speed up responses, improve work planning and provide a more efficient and accessible service.

The application was launched several months ago as a pilot project for reporting road maintenance problems on Orihuela Costa. Following what the council described as positive results and faster direct communication with residents, its use has now been extended to street cleaning and waste collection.

More than €6 million invested in coastal services

The new service forms part of a wider programme of improvements introduced over the past two years.

The council has renewed its vehicle fleet with 12 new refuse collection trucks, nine 3,500-kilogram trucks, four road sweepers, a tanker, a pressure-washing vehicle and new waste containers.

Additional seasonal staff have also been brought in during the summer, while contracts have been put in place for container hire and the transport of waste to treatment plants. Beach maintenance and seaweed collection have also been reinforced.

According to the council, the combined investment exceeds €6 million.

Residents can report problems online

Residents will now be able to use the application to report incidents involving street cleaning and waste collection or to request the removal of bulky household items.

The service can be accessed through the Orihuela Limpia website or by scanning the designated QR code.

Users can attach photographs, mark the exact location of the problem and include further details.

The system will also automatically provide information on the correct day and location for leaving bulky waste, show the position of mobile recycling centres and notify users once an incident has been resolved.

The council said this would provide both residents and municipal services with more detailed information and improve coordination.

Thousands of unreported dumping points

Ortuño said the application would help the council identify the real level of demand and organise services more effectively, particularly in cases involving abandoned furniture, garden waste and rubble.

During June 2026, collection teams removed bulky items from 2,580 locations along the coast, despite receiving only 228 reports.

They also collected 408 mattresses, although just two formal notifications had been submitted.

Garden waste was removed from 2,916 locations, while only 85 reports had been made.

The councillor said the figures demonstrated the importance of residents reporting incidents in advance so that collection routes and resources could be planned properly.

Council appeals for public cooperation

Ortuño called on residents to use the new service and comply with municipal regulations on street cleaning, waste collection and public coexistence.

She urged people not to leave furniture, cuttings or rubble in public areas without first notifying the council.

The collection service is intended only for private households. Requests are limited to a maximum of one cubic metre of garden waste and four bulky items.

Waste generated by building work must be handled separately in accordance with municipal regulations.

Ortuño said the expansion represented a further step in the council’s efforts to improve street cleaning and waste services while providing residents with more accessible and effective communication channels.

Once the coastal pilot has become fully established, the application will be introduced progressively in Orihuela city and the surrounding districts.

The council will also launch an information campaign aimed at residents and property-owner communities.

Contact details

Residents on Orihuela Costa can continue to contact the service by telephone on 965 757 888 or 635 321 451, or by email at aseourbano@orihuela.es and administracion@ecoplanservicios.es.

For Orihuela city and the outlying districts, the existing contact number is 965 306 178, with email enquiries directed to aseourbano@orihuela.es.

The application is available at www.orihuelalimpia.com.