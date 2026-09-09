



The Guardia Civil has broken up an alleged criminal organisation accused of selling contraband tobacco online to customers across Spain.

Three men aged 61, 65 and 67 and a 56-year-old woman were arrested in Alcoy, Elche and Muro de Alcoy. They are being investigated for suspected smuggling, industrial property offences, illegal weapons possession, drug trafficking and membership of a criminal organisation.

The investigation began after Cocentaina Local Police provided information about a woman allegedly selling tobacco through social media. Officers discovered that packages were being sent cash-on-delivery through courier companies to destinations across Spain.

More than 30 shipments were identified, while one intercepted delivery contained around 100 packets without official tax seals.

Investigators allege that the principal suspect used the personal details of vulnerable elderly relatives—who were unaware of the operation—to make them appear as the senders. One of her brothers, however, is suspected of actively participating and was among those arrested.

Police believe the cigarettes may have originated from an illegal factory dismantled in Muro de Alcoy in 2025, as identifying features on the seized packets matched those found during the earlier operation.

Six properties were searched, including homes, garages and an industrial warehouse. Officers seized 16,966 packets of tobacco valued at more than €101,000, together with €76,100 in cash.

A handgun, a signal jammer, cocaine, hashish and other drugs were also reportedly recovered.

Investigators froze 19 bank accounts containing approximately €60,000 and placed restrictions on five properties valued at more than €200,000.

The four suspects appeared before the duty court in Alcoy and were released subject to precautionary measures while the investigation continues.

The Guardia Civil warned that contraband tobacco is manufactured and distributed without health or tax controls. Suspected sales can be reported at a Guardia Civil station, by calling 062, through the AlertCops application or anonymously through the force’s website.