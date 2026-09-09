



Orihuela City Council will invest €8,470, including VAT, in cleaning the gutters, drainage channels, rainwater downpipes and other water-disposal systems on the roofs of the municipality’s 17 medical centres.

The work, commissioned by the Health Department headed by Irene Celdrán, will cover centres in San Bartolomé, La Campaneta, Hurchillo, La Aparecida, Desamparados, Arneva, Virgen del Camino, La Murada, Raiguero de Bonanza, Torremendo, Barbarroja, Media Legua, Correntías, El Escorratel, El Mudamiento, Molins and La Matanza.

The contract includes the manual removal of leaves, branches, soil and any other accumulated debris that could prevent rainwater from draining properly. Drain openings, gullies and discharge points will also be cleaned, while downpipes will be inspected to ensure they are functioning correctly.

The contractor will also be responsible for removing and disposing of the waste generated and cleaning the affected areas once the work has been completed. The programme is expected to take one month from the date the contract is awarded.

Celdrán said the council had a responsibility to maintain facilities used to provide public services and must ensure that municipal medical centres and their rainwater drainage systems remain in good condition.

She warned that failing to act promptly before the rainy season could result in “blockages, overflows, leaks and damp”, potentially damaging the buildings and disrupting facilities that provide an essential public service.

Meanwhile, the council is continuing to process a separate maintenance contract covering medical centres across the municipality. This will include regular maintenance of roofs, gutters, drainage channels and rainwater downpipes.

The newly announced work is therefore intended as a temporary measure, addressing immediate needs until the wider maintenance contract has been formally awarded and comes into effect.