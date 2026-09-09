



Torrevieja City Council closed 2025 with an adjusted budget surplus of more than €10.1 million and a total treasury balance of €45.36 million, according to its General Account, which is being submitted to the council for final approval.

Of the treasury balance, approximately €19.6 million is available for general expenditure. The consolidated accounts cover the council and its two autonomous bodies: the Municipal Habaneras Board and the Joaquín Chapaprieta Municipal Institute of Culture.

The council’s consolidated balance sheet stands at €236.63 million, while its net assets are valued at approximately €212.8 million. Liquidity and treasury ratios of 3.4515 and 3.1495 respectively indicate that the authority is well placed to meet its short-term financial obligations.

Finance councillor Domingo Paredes said the results demonstrated that Torrevieja’s rapid population growth and expanding municipal services were being supported by stable and healthy finances.

“Torrevieja has more residents, provides more services, develops more projects and manages considerably more administrative activity than it did several years ago,” he said. “The important thing is that this growth is taking place with stability, liquidity and financial capacity.”

The council plans to continue updating its municipal assets register and aligning it with its accounts. This work will include identifying and reassessing council-owned property, removing obsolete entries and developing a more integrated asset-management system.

Municipal financial oversight also reached record levels during 2025, with 2,793 audit reports completed on contracts, public works, services, supplies, grants, staffing, benefits and fees.

The council’s General Intervention and Budget Management departments are also introducing a new internal-control module through the GESTIONA administrative platform. The system is intended to standardise procedures and strengthen financial supervision.

The Socialist municipal group submitted objections during the public consultation period. However, council accounting and intervention officers concluded that the objections were based on an interpretation not supported by the applicable regulations and recommended that they be rejected.

A numerical error in the adjusted budget result was identified and corrected during the review. The council said the amendment did not affect the treasury balance, liquidity, debt, budget stability or third-party rights.

Once approved, the 2025 General Account will be forwarded to Spain’s Court of Auditors and other relevant financial oversight bodies.