



The Guardia Civil is investigating two young men from Málaga over the alleged possession and unauthorised distribution of sexually explicit images, including material involving minors.

Operation Yokais began after a young woman reported discovering videos containing sexual images of herself on publicly accessible websites.

Guardia Civil judicial police specialists established that some of the footage had been recorded when the complainant was under 18. The case was therefore classified as involving the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

Investigators identified the person suspected of sharing the images as the woman’s former partner. The inquiry subsequently revealed that he had allegedly behaved similarly towards at least six other women with whom he had previously been in relationships.

Because the alleged offences occurred within intimate relationships, the case was referred to the specialist Court for Violence Against Women.

Officers acted quickly to preserve the online files before they could be deleted.

A 25-year-old Málaga resident is under investigation for the alleged disclosure of confidential material and the possession and distribution of child sexual abuse material.

A second man, aged 26, who allegedly received the sexual videos from the principal suspect, is also being investigated for possessing illegal material involving minors.

Officers seized a mobile phone that will undergo detailed forensic examination to determine the full extent of the suspected activity and identify any additional victims. The investigation remains open.

The Guardia Civil urged anyone whose intimate images or videos have been shared without consent to report the matter. Victims should preserve available evidence—including links, screenshots and messages—while avoiding forwarding the material to other people.