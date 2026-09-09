Torrevieja Restarts Free Healthy Walks for Older Residents





Torrevieja Council is relaunching its free Camina Torrevieja walking programme this month, offering older residents eight organised outings between September and December.

Run by the Public Health and Social Welfare departments, the initiative encourages physical activity while supporting emotional wellbeing, independence and social interaction.

The first walk will take place on Friday, September 11, with further outings scheduled for September 23, October 8 and 21, November 4 and 17, and December 2 and 18.

Each walk begins at 8.45am outside the Social Welfare Department offices at Calle Torrevejenses Ausentes 39.

Participants should wear comfortable, lightweight clothing and suitable footwear, and bring drinking water and sun protection. They are also advised to eat an adequate breakfast beforehand and walk at a pace appropriate to their physical condition. Anyone with an illness, injury or mobility limitation should follow the advice of their healthcare professional.

The programme aims to make exercise an accessible and enjoyable part of everyday life. Walking outdoors in a group can improve fitness, reduce stress and boost mood, while also providing opportunities to meet people and build friendships.

Organisers say the social element is especially important for residents who may be at risk of isolation or unwanted loneliness. The programme is supported by the Mental Health Care and Monitoring Service, known as SASEM, reflecting its broader focus on physical, emotional and social wellbeing.

Participation is free. Further information and registration are available by calling 607 821 039 or 607 314 009, or through WhatsApp on 677 864 823.