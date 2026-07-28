Celts Golf Club Championship at La Serena





We had our Club Championship last Sunday at Serena Golf, as there are so many results to announce I will make a general thank you to all those who made the day a great success. We had 12 tournaments to present due to cancellations and communions, so here goes.

Medals 19th April Medal Class 1 1st Gavin Parke 71,2nd Gareth ORourke 71Class 2 1stGreame Millington 65 2nd John Aitchinson 68. Class 3 1st Steve Wilson 642nd Pete Wyatt.

5th July Medal Class 1 1st John O’Brien 622nd Pavla Serekova 67Class 2 1st Darren Strugnell 68 2nd Pat Coyne 68.Class 3 1st Tim Fraser 702nd Debbie Boelhouwer 71.

26th April Class 1 1st Terry Fitzgerald 37pts 2nd Robert Smith 36pts 3rd John O’Brien 36pts Class 2 1st Chris Fyfe 40pts 2nd Julie Haworth 40pts 3rd Mary Molloy 38pts

17th May. Class 1 1st Shaun Locke 41pts 2nd Pavla Serekova 38pts 3rd Grant Meekins 38pts Class 2 Dave Cossan 41pts 2nd Tony Stafford 41pts 3rd William Mackie 40pts.

6th June Class 1 1st Gavin Parke 45pts 2nd Paul Tobin 39pts 3rd Tommy Warren 38pts. Class 2 1st Pat McLoughlin 38pts 2nd Gordon McCadden 36pts 3rd Joe Adam 35pts on h/cap

12th July Class 1 1st Mike Stott 36pts 2nd Clive Jenkins 36pt 3rd Alan Walker 36pts Class 2 1st Holly Thomson 39pts2nd Richard Heaton 38pts 3rd Martin Archer 38pts.

3rd May Crystal Class 1 1st Stuart Tosh 45pts 2nd Paul Rainey 39pts 3rd Steve Hopkins 39pts Class 2 1st William Thomson 40pts 2nd Julie Haworth 39pts 3rd Ian Sadler 37pts.

24th May Crystal Class 1 Mike Stott 37pts 2nd Nick Brooks 37pts on h/cap 3rd Pavla Serekova 37pts Class 2 1st Pat Baker2nd Rose Walker 37pts 3rd Alex Duchart 36pts.

21st June Crystal Class 11st Phil Vaughan 39pts 2nd Nick Brooks 36pts 3rd Alan Cambell 36pts Class 2 1st Steve Thomas 39pts 2nd George Thomas 39pts 3rd Martin Archer 39pts

19th July Crystal Class 1 1st Chris Daw 45pts 2nd Robert Smith 43pts 3rd Nick Brooks 41pts on h /cap Class 2 1st William Thomson 41pts 2nd Debbie Boelhouwer 40pts 3rd Jane Wills 40pts.

31st May Club Championship Class 1 1st Clive Jenkins 39pts 2nd Phillip Kennedy 39pts 3rd Robert Smith 36pts Class 2 1st Simon Rowlands 41pts 2nd Theo Boelhouwer 38pts 3rd Colin Fleming 38pts Class 3 1st John Bryan 41pts 2nd Debbie Boelhouwer 41pts 3rd Catherine Bennett 40pts Gross John O’Brien 33pts R/up Paul Kehoe 41ptsWinner Russ Redfern 44pts.

Now down to results on the day. NTP’s Gordon Montgomery, Nick Brooks, Garret O’Rourke, Darren Strugnell, Julie Howarth and Denis McCormack.

Category 3, 1st Kevin Fitzpatrick 39 2nd Niall Murray 39 and 3rd Micheal Peligrotti 38.

Cat 2 1st Chris Daw 39 2nd Richard Heaton 38 and 3rd Bram Numeijer 38. Cat 1 1st Clive Jenkins 39 2nd Garret O’Rourke 36 and 3rd Nick Brooks 36. Gross John O’Brien 34, second overall Mike Stott 39

Our winner today was Bev Buckley 40 pts.

Many thanks to all those who remained behind and collected all the prizes.